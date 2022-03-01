Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FATE opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.88. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $98.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FATE. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.90.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $85,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,837 over the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates.

