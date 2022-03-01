Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 28.63%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.13. 44 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,901. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $86.32 and a 1-year high of $137.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.