Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 28.63%.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.13. 44 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,901. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $86.32 and a 1-year high of $137.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.99.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.
