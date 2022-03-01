Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal updated its FY22 guidance to $1.76-2.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.760-$2.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FSS traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $33.77. 17,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,503. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,069,000 after acquiring an additional 405,563 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FSS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

