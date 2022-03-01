Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,183. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 12.90. The company has a market cap of $145.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FENC shares. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FENC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

