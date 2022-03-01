Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

FERG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($207.97) to £140 ($187.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,794.33.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $152.24 on Monday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.32.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

