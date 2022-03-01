FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Announces Earnings Results

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 68,424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,009,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 106,654 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

