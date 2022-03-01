FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Announces Earnings Results

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share.
NASDAQ FGEN opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.83.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.
FibroGen Company Profile
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
