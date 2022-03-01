FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen (Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.