Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.