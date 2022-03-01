Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Raised to $74.00 at Barclays

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $47.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 25.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 15.48%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

