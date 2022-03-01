Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.440-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.42 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.370 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.63.

FIS traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,264. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.61. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $90.48 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 229.42%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,532,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,377,000 after purchasing an additional 830,885 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 362,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,796,000 after purchasing an additional 310,704 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,860,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,110,000 after purchasing an additional 37,380 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

