Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6,818.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35.

