Fidus Investment (FDUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Fidus Investment to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FDUS opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

