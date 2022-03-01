Financial Survey: Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $1.58 billion 15.97 $481.78 million $6.18 30.44 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $61.00 million 0.32 $250,000.00 N/A N/A

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 54.24% 24.72% 8.78% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -4.81% N/A -0.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Extra Space Storage and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 1 6 8 0 2.47 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus target price of $198.21, suggesting a potential upside of 5.35%. Given Extra Space Storage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Extra Space Storage is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores. The company was founded by Kenneth Musser Woolley on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

