First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives $17.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 323,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 105,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,658 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 49,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 191,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,942,000 after purchasing an additional 764,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AG traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $12.18. 7,455,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370,857. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

