First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Up 8%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR)’s stock price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $12.14. Approximately 367,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,317,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

AG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.