First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Up 8%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR)’s stock price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $12.14. Approximately 367,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,317,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.
AG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.