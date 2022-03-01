First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 340 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,031,000 after acquiring an additional 284,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,531,000 after buying an additional 228,502 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,933,000 after buying an additional 115,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,087,000 after buying an additional 93,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $6,751,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $83.19 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.80. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.