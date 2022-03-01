First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 468 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDK. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

CDK Global stock opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 7.03%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

