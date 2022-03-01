First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 536 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VREX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 515,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 346,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,469,000 after purchasing an additional 383,586 shares in the last quarter.

VREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Varex Imaging news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $975,440.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $936.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $32.65.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

