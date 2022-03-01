First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTG opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

