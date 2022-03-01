First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $163,000 Stock Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter valued at $3,841,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,996 shares of company stock worth $5,918,707. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRTO. Benchmark initiated coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

