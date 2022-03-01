First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,933,000 after buying an additional 2,696,215 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,700,000 after buying an additional 526,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,071,000 after buying an additional 1,909,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,890,000 after purchasing an additional 128,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average is $63.91. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $68.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -158.14%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

