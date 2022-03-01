First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of State Street by 284.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,776,000 after acquiring an additional 994,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at about $55,641,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.52. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $74.30 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.