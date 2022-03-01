First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 23,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 207,328 shares.The stock last traded at $42.68 and had previously closed at $43.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 36 shares of company stock worth $1,504 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

