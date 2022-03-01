First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Head-To-Head Survey

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.2% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of First National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

First National has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First National and Old Second Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 1 0 0 2.00 Old Second Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00

First National presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.00%. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.44%. Given First National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First National is more favorable than Old Second Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First National and Old Second Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National $47.32 million 2.80 $10.36 million $1.92 11.07 Old Second Bancorp $144.45 million 2.83 $20.04 million $0.73 19.49

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National. First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Second Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First National pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. First National pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Second Bancorp pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First National has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Old Second Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First National and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 21.89% 10.66% 0.91% Old Second Bancorp 13.87% 12.12% 1.19%

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats First National on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National (Get Rating)

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

About Old Second Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

