First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives $206.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $8.87 on Thursday, hitting $164.39. 64,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,656. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

