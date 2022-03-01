First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.57.

FRC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE FRC traded down $8.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.39. The stock had a trading volume of 64,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $222.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.74.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

