First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the January 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of DALI opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $27.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.
