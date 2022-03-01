First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 8,575.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 43,655 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 20,972 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDIV opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $35.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.336 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

