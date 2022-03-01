First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.42 Million

Equities analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) to post sales of $162.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.87 million and the highest is $171.40 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $601.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $597.44 million to $610.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $679.66 million, with estimates ranging from $673.02 million to $684.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Watch Restaurant Group.

Several research firms have issued reports on FWRG. Barclays dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,455,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,531,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRG traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $14.13. 188,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

