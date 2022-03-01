FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $97.41

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.41 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 101 ($1.36). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 100.20 ($1.34), with a volume of 1,240,674 shares traded.

FGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.54) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.53) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 99.86 ($1.34).

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.41. The stock has a market cap of £748.23 million and a PE ratio of 1.79.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

