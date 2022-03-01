Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FND. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $95.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.96.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.25%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $354,734,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $153,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 76.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,333,000 after purchasing an additional 367,441 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 95.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 720,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,111,000 after purchasing an additional 352,368 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,314,000 after acquiring an additional 333,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

