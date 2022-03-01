Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Flowers Foods has increased its dividend by 16.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Flowers Foods has a payout ratio of 60.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Shares of FLO opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,676,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,047,000 after purchasing an additional 499,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,422,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,066,000 after purchasing an additional 506,202 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 538,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 143,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

