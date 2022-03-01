Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.19. Flowserve posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of FLS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.91. 14,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.