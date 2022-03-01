Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has $35.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.43.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS opened at $30.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 33.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.