FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stake Lessened by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FMC were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in FMC by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in FMC by 29.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 731,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,996,000 after purchasing an additional 166,485 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 98.6% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in FMC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 65.9% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE:FMC opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. FMC’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.