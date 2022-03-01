Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $58.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 24.10% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FL. Credit Suisse Group cut Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.
NYSE:FL opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $66.71.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Foot Locker by 106.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after buying an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 335.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 757,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $31,135,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2,617.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 426,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
