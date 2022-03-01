Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to Neutral

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.22.

Foot Locker stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Foot Locker by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 22.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,997 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,897 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,172,000 after acquiring an additional 157,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 103,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

