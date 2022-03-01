Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forterra had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 47.37%.

Shares of FRTA stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.20. Forterra has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58,772 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,529,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Forterra by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Forterra by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

