Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Forward Air has increased its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Forward Air has a payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Forward Air to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get Forward Air alerts:

FWRD opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Forward Air has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Forward Air by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Forward Air by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $4,780,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Forward Air by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.