Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Forward Air has increased its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Forward Air has a payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Forward Air to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.
FWRD opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Forward Air has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Forward Air by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Forward Air by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $4,780,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Forward Air by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.
FWRD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
