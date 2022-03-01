Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg Sells 21,024 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of American National Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $3,976,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ANAT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.35. 113,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,181. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $195.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group during the third quarter worth $11,688,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group during the third quarter worth $1,002,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 334.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 20,207 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group during the third quarter worth $1,293,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

