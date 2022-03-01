Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,105 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $39,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLGB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 203.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,723,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,380 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 231.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 112,986 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 421,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 66,578 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,487,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLGB opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35.

