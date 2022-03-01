FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZINGU) Short Interest Update

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 2,050.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZINGU. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,500,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,000,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $699,000.

Shares of ZINGU opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04.

