Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,903,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,217,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 436.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,394,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,548 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

