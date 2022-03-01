Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 364 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 94.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after acquiring an additional 285,923 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 110.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,179,000 after acquiring an additional 145,499 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 19,271.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 116,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,307,000 after acquiring an additional 115,631 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $47,780,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,735,000 after purchasing an additional 83,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $212.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $512.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $589.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.25 and a 52-week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.56.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,975 shares of company stock valued at $44,098,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

