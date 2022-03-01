Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 1,426 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Allstate by 117,603.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36,457 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Allstate by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.21.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $120.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

