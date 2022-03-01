Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 163.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 84.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $202.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.84 and its 200 day moving average is $185.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,019,204 shares of company stock worth $207,075,973. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

