Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

