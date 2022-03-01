Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Paycom Software by 189.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Paycom Software by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 670.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,600,000 after buying an additional 274,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 29.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,088,000 after buying an additional 192,835 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.21.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $339.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.28. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 100.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

