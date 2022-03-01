Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 270.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $433.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.20 and a 200-day moving average of $357.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $433.90. The firm has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.02.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

