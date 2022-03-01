Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.5% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.15.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

